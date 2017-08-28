Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Teaching Assistant

Job Title Teaching Assistant

Job Type Temporary

Location Stoke Row

Hours Full time

Stoke Row C.E. School, Stoke Row, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 5QS require a full time (6 hours/day 8.30am-3.20pm) Teaching Assistant giving one to one support

Temporary contract - Required from September 2017

Grade 6 - £9.37/hour

Application parks are available from our school website http://www.stokerowschool.co.uk/job-vacancies or via email from the school office.

Visits to our school are warmly welcomed and encouraged. For further details please contact us on 01491 680720. Email office@stoke-row-school.co.uk or see www.stoke-row-school.co.uk 

Closing date: Friday 1st September 2017 at 5pm
Interviews: Wednesday 6th September 2017

Jobs

Carers

Community Carers wanted to look after our clients in their own homes, covering Henley and ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33