Stoke Row C.E. School, Stoke Row, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 5QS require a full time (6 hours/day 8.30am-3.20pm) Teaching Assistant giving one to one support



Temporary contract - Required from September 2017

Grade 6 - £9.37/hour

Application parks are available from our school website http://www.stokerowschool.co.uk/job-vacancies or via email from the school office.

Visits to our school are warmly welcomed and encouraged. For further details please contact us on 01491 680720. Email office@stoke-row-school.co.uk or see www.stoke-row-school.co.uk

Closing date: Friday 1st September 2017 at 5pm

Interviews: Wednesday 6th September 2017