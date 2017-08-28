Community Carers wanted to look after our clients in their own homes, covering Henley and ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
Job Title Teaching Assistant
Job Type Temporary
Location Stoke Row
Hours Full time
Stoke Row C.E. School, Stoke Row, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 5QS require a full time (6 hours/day 8.30am-3.20pm) Teaching Assistant giving one to one support
Temporary contract - Required from September 2017
Grade 6 - £9.37/hour
Application parks are available from our school website http://www.stokerowschool.co.uk/job-vacancies or via email from the school office.
Visits to our school are warmly welcomed and encouraged. For further details please contact us on 01491 680720. Email office@stoke-row-school.co.uk or see www.stoke-row-school.co.uk
Closing date: Friday 1st September 2017 at 5pm
Interviews: Wednesday 6th September 2017
