Gardener / Maintenance

Garden Maintenance

Full time role.

Qualification in horticulture or at least 2 years’ experience working in garden or grounds maintenance. Ability to work on their own. Strong plant knowledge, experience of working with various plant types and the ability to identify plants, with a good working knowledge of the different pruning requirements for different plant types.

Job also entails washing vehicles and other general maintenance duties.

£19,000 to £23,000.

07973 835701