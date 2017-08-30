Wednesday, 30 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gardener / Maintenance

Garden Maintenance

Full time role.

Qualification in horticulture or at least 2 years’ experience working in garden or grounds maintenance. Ability to work on their own. Strong plant knowledge, experience of working with various plant types and the ability to identify plants, with a good working knowledge of the different pruning requirements for different plant types.

Job also entails washing vehicles and other general maintenance duties.

£19,000 to £23,000.

07973 835701

Jobs

Carers

Community Carers wanted to look after our clients in their own homes, covering Henley and ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33