Head of Geography (and Maths Teacher)

Required for January 2018

An exciting opportunity has arisen at St Piran's School for a Head of Geography to teach Years 5 and 6, as well as maths to a set in Year 5 and 6. The ability to teach boy's or girl's games would be an advantage. Classes have a maximum of 18 pupils, facilities are exceptional and resources are comprehensive!

An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to: Mrs. Sarah Wheeler, Head's PA at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 13 September 2017

Interviews: week commencing Monday 18 September 2017

St Piran's School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young children and expects all staff to share this commitment.

Ginger Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 7LZ

01628 594 300

office@stpirans.co.uk

www.stpirans.co.uk

St Piran's is a registered charity no: 309094