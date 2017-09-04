Kitchen Assistant/Apprentice Chef wanted full-time, permanent position, at the Shoulder of Mutton, ... [more]
Monday, 04 September 2017
Job Title Kitchen Assistant
Location Reading
Kitchen Assistant/Apprentice Chef wanted full-time, permanent position, at the Shoulder of Mutton, Playhatch.
For more information visit www.theshoulderplayhatch.co.uk or phone 0118 947 3908.
Excellent working environment and nice hours.
