Seasonal Shop Assistant

Job Title Retail

Location WATLINGTON

— CHRISTMAS IS COMING —

Seasonal Shop Assistant required to help with pricing, set up and sales at The Tree Barn Christmas Shop (no outside work on
trees).

Full time from the beginning of September to 24th Dec. Would suit practical, hard working Gap student, who loves Christmas!

Send C.V. to Jane@thetreebarn.co.uk

