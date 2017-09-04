Monday, 04 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Part Qualified or Qualified by Experience Accountant

Job Title Science Lab/Classroom Assistant

Location MAIDENHEAD

Bruton Charles, chartered accountants and registered auditors, are looking for a Part Qualified or Qualified by Experience Accountant

This is an opportunity to join a local fi rm of Chartered Accountants based at Greys Green Business Centre, Rotherfield Greys.
The role is to undertake a wide range of general accounting duties, to include accounts preparation, tax computations, payroll, VAT returns, assisting on audits and liaising directly with clients.

Own transport required.

Please email your C.V. to Nicola@brutoncharles.co.uk or call 01491 629824

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33