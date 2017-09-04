Bruton Charles, chartered accountants and registered auditors, are looking for a Part Qualified or Qualified by Experience Accountant

This is an opportunity to join a local fi rm of Chartered Accountants based at Greys Green Business Centre, Rotherfield Greys.

The role is to undertake a wide range of general accounting duties, to include accounts preparation, tax computations, payroll, VAT returns, assisting on audits and liaising directly with clients.

Own transport required.

Please email your C.V. to Nicola@brutoncharles.co.uk or call 01491 629824