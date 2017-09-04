Kitchen Assistant/Apprentice Chef wanted full-time, permanent position, at the Shoulder of Mutton, ... [more]
Monday, 04 September 2017
Job Title Science Lab/Classroom Assistant
Location MAIDENHEAD
Bruton Charles, chartered accountants and registered auditors, are looking for a Part Qualified or Qualified by Experience Accountant
This is an opportunity to join a local fi rm of Chartered Accountants based at Greys Green Business Centre, Rotherfield Greys.
The role is to undertake a wide range of general accounting duties, to include accounts preparation, tax computations, payroll, VAT returns, assisting on audits and liaising directly with clients.
Own transport required.
Please email your C.V. to Nicola@brutoncharles.co.uk or call 01491 629824
Kitchen Assistant/Apprentice Chef wanted full-time, permanent position, at the Shoulder of Mutton, ... [more]
— CHRISTMAS IS COMING — Seasonal Shop Assistant required to help with pricing, set up and sales at ... [more]
Community Carers wanted to look after our clients in their own homes, covering Henley and ... [more]
POLL: Have your say