Production Operator

Temporary Production Operative

ONELAN Ltd is a small, friendly digital signage company in Dunsden, near Reading, which manufactures and develops media players and associated software. We’re looking for someone to help in our Warehouse and Production department on a temporary basis until the end of the year.

Some weekend working may be required.

No experience is necessary, as full training will be given.

Duties will include assembling media players, and preparing and packing players for despatch.

Hourly rate £8