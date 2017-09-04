Kitchen Assistant/Apprentice Chef wanted full-time, permanent position, at the Shoulder of Mutton, ... [more]
Monday, 04 September 2017
Job Title Production Operator
Location Henley on Thames
Temporary Production Operative
ONELAN Ltd is a small, friendly digital signage company in Dunsden, near Reading, which manufactures and develops media players and associated software. We’re looking for someone to help in our Warehouse and Production department on a temporary basis until the end of the year.
Some weekend
No experience is necessary, as full training will be given.
Duties will include assembling media players, and preparing and packing players for despatch.
Hourly rate £8
To apply, please send your C.V.
Tel 01491 411400
