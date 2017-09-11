Head of Geography (Maths Teacher)
Head of Geography (and Maths Teacher) Required for January 2018 An exciting opportunity has arisen ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
Job Title Warehouse Operative
Location WALTHAM CROSS
Medlock Electrical Distributors seek a Warehouse Operative
We are the largest independent electrical wholesaler in the UK and are currently looking to recruit a Warehouse Operative for our Henley business. The role will include all warehouse duties with a view to progressing to other areas within Henley branch.
Candidates should have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, enthusiasm and the ambition to learn our trade and develop their career in Medlock.
Hours: 7.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Contact James on 01491 413133 or email james.oliver@medlocks.co.uk
Office Manager / Trainee Manager / Administration
Wilkins - Henley - have the following job full-time vacancies. Wilkins (Henley) Ltd is a wholly ... [more]