Warehouse Operative

Job Title Warehouse Operative

Location WALTHAM CROSS

Medlock Electrical Distributors seek a Warehouse Operative

We are the largest independent electrical wholesaler in the UK and are currently looking to recruit a Warehouse Operative for our Henley business. The role will include all warehouse duties with a view to progressing to other areas within Henley branch.

Candidates should have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, enthusiasm and the ambition to learn our trade and develop their career in Medlock.

Hours: 7.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Contact James on 01491 413133 or email james.oliver@medlocks.co.uk

