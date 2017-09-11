Office Manager / Trainee Manager / Administration

Wilkins - Henley - have the following job full-time vacancies.

Wilkins (Henley) Ltd is a wholly owned and operated growing family business with its Headquarters located in the centre of

Reading, Berkshire. Having been established in 1880, we have a very diverse and discerning clientele who require a precise

and well-planned relocation. Subsequently, we are now looking to employ great and wonderful colleagues in the following roles

within our business:

Trainee Manager

This role would suit an individual looking to build on their management skills and experience within a busy and well managed medium sized company employing 25 personnel.

Experience is not necessarily required as we would induct the successful candidate into our trainee management program.

Full details provided upon request. This would suit an individual looking to choose a career in the interesting world of relocation.

Administration/Secretarial

We are looking to further expand our current Head Office team and subsequently we are looking to employ an individual in this area. Experience would ideally be required and the successful candidate would have a back ground in the administration/

secretarial area. Experience with Sage 50 and general Microsoft programmes (Excel etc.) would be an advantage and ideally required.

Office Manager

We are looking to employ a full time offi ce manager to maintain and manage the current team we have in place in our Head Office in Reading. This role would involve not only managing the office based colleagues but dealing/managing our wonderful externally based colleagues as and when this is required. You would also be dealing with the general public and various key/blue chip clients that we operate for, ensuring our high level of standard are being adhered to.

All of the above vacancies are a full time based role and your highly competitive annual salary will be based on experience

and qualifications. We are seeking the right candidates to complement our current teams and assist us with our natural

growth.

For further information reading the above vacancies and to arrange an interview/send your C.V., please contact Oliver Miles

on 01491 572037 or oliverjmiles@wilkinsremovals.co.uk

• NO AGENCIES PLEASE •

Wilkins (Henley) Ltd, Head Office 98-100 Cardiff Road, Reading, RG1 8HW