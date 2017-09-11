Head of Geography (Maths Teacher)

Head of Geography (and Maths Teacher)

Required for January 2018

An exciting opportunity has arisen at St Piran's School for a Head of Geography to teach Years 5 and 6, as well as maths to a set in Year 5 and 6. the ability to teach games would be an advantage. Classes have a maximum of 18 pupils, facilities are exceptional and resources are comprehensive.

An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to Mrs Sarah Wheeler, Head's PA at the address below or headspa@stpirns.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 13 September 2017

Interviews: week commencing Monday 18 September 2017

St Piran's School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young children and expect all staff to share this commitment.

St Piran's

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ

01628 594300

office@stpirans.co.uk

www.stpirans.co.uk

IAPS Independent School, co-educational, day school, 400+ pupils

St Piran's is a registered charity no: 309094