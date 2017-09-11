• HENLEY MUNICIPAL CHARITIES •

CLERK TO THE TRUSTEES

Henley Municipal Charites is responsible for the administration of 23 Almshouses in Henley on Thames . It also owns and runs a number of commercial properties to fund its charitable activity. A board of 13 Trustees meet monthly. The position of Clerk to the Trustees is pivotal to the successful operation of the Charities and is an absorbing and multi faceted role.

Due to retirement, applications are invited for the position of Clerk to the Board of Trustees.

This a flexible position of 20 hours per week including attendance at monthly meetings and infrequent ad hoc committee meetings. Salary C£16K pa according to experience and suitability. The office is Henley-on-Thames based and all meetings are held in the town.

Duties include dealing with correspondence, preparation/circulation of agenda papers; day to day management of the Charities` expenditure, work contracts. Liaising with Trustees, residents of the almshouses, solicitors, contractors, and outside bodies including Charity Commission and the National Association of Almshouses.

Applicants should have strong administrative experience, good communication skills and the motivation to self-manage and prioritise . The successful applicant will receive full training. A job description is available on application.

Applicants are invited to send a brief covering letter outlining their relevant experience, suitability for the role, plus a current C.V. to henleymcharities@aol.com by 25 September.