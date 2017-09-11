Head of Geography (Maths Teacher)
Job Title clerk to the Trustees
Location Henley on Thames
• HENLEY MUNICIPAL CHARITIES •
CLERK TO THE TRUSTEES
Henley Municipal Charites is responsible for the administration of 23 Almshouses in Henley on
Due to retirement, applications are invited for the position of Clerk to the Board of Trustees.
This a flexible position of 20 hours per week including attendance at monthly meetings and infrequent ad hoc committee meetings. Salary C£16K pa according to experience and suitability. The office is Henley-on-Thames based and all meetings are held in the town.
Duties include dealing with correspondence, preparation/circulation of agenda papers; day to day management of the Charities` expenditure, work contracts. Liaising with Trustees, residents of the almshouses, solicitors, contractors, and outside bodies including Charity Commission and the National Association of Almshouses.
Applicants should have strong administrative experience, good communication skills and the motivation to self-manage and
Applicants are invited to send a brief covering letter outlining their relevant experience, suitability for the role, plus a current C.V. to henleymcharities@aol.com by 25 September.
