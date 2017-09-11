Redkite Solutions Ltd. seek an IT Support Specialist

£22k—£32k (depending on experience)

Specialist required for support of RKS clients in their day to day computer and IT operations. Initially spending 3 days a week working on site at a major client (9 Servers), attending other clients and working in the Wallingford office.

Preferably MCSE or similar, or graduate, with the ability to work under pressure and with Customer facing skills. Programming opportunities. Transport required.

Ideally experienced in some of these areas : -

Windows Servers and other Microsoft OS, Exchange Server, SQL Server, Networking, Programming (VB, Javascript, .NET), DNS, DHCP, DFS, WiFi, Office.

Send C.V. to cv@rks.co.uk