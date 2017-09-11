TRAINEE SCULPTURE WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN

To assist in the creation of our Dark Planet range of sculptures (www.davidharber.com) selecting pebbles and resin bonding them into position.

It is a manual and repetitive task requiring patience, a creative eye and attention to detail but equally rewarding as you will be creating award winning art pieces.

Other duties may include: shot-blasting, patination, mig welding and supporting installations for which training will be provided.

Rural location 3 miles from Didcot. Hours Monday to Friday 8 a.m.—4 p.m.

Please email recruitment@davidharber.com providing information on your interests and experience.