Monday, 11 September 2017
Job Title Science Lab/Classroom Assistant
Location MAIDENHEAD
Science Lab / Classroom Assistant
Part time - required asap
We are looking for a Science lab/Classroom Assistant to work with Years 5 and 6. This position is part-time term-time only,
No specific or technical experience is needed, just initiative, a willingness to support and help the teacher, and an enthusiasm for working in a school environment.
An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk
Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees
Closing date: Wednesday 13 September 2017
Interviews: week commencing Monday 18 September 2017
St Piran's School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young children and expect all staff to share this commitment.
St Piran's
Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ
01628 594300
IAPS Independent School, co-educational, day school, 400+ pupils
St Piran's is a registered charity no: 309094
