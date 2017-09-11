Monday, 11 September 2017

Science Lab / Classroom Assistant

Job Title Science Lab/Classroom Assistant

Location MAIDENHEAD

Science Lab / Classroom Assistant

Part time - required asap

We are looking for a Science lab/Classroom Assistant to work with Years 5 and 6. This position is part-time term-time only, 8am - 1pm, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

No specific or technical experience is needed, just initiative, a willingness to support and help the teacher, and an enthusiasm for working in a school environment.

An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to: Mrs. Sarah Wheeler, Head's PA, at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 13 September 2017

Interviews: week commencing Monday 18 September 2017

St Piran's School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young children and expect all staff to share this commitment.

St Piran's

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ

01628 594300

office@stpirans.co.uk

www.stpirans.co.uk

IAPS Independent School, co-educational, day school, 400+ pupils

St Piran's is a registered charity no: 309094

