Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Property Manager

Job Title Property Manager

Location Henley on Thames

PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR

Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm of Estate Agents and Chartered Surveyors.

Our Henley Office has a permanent vacancy for a Property Manager/Property Administrator to join the Lettings Department.
This is very much a customer facing role. The ideal candidate will have:
• excellent communication skills
• strong computer literacy and show good attention to detail
• a valid driving licence and access to your own car
• ability to multi task and adapt to changing priorities

Experience in the Lettings industry or knowledge of property maintenance issues would be advantageous, but not essential as
full training will be provided.

Hours of work include Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:30 and one Saturday morning in every four weeks.
Please send your C.V. and covering letter to Ashling Fox-Wilson at afox-wilson@simmonsandsons.com

Jobs

Property Manager

PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm ... [more]

 

ICT Technician

ICT Technician Salary Range 2: £18,517 – £20,800 pa dependent on experience • 37 hours per week, ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33