PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR

Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm of Estate Agents and Chartered Surveyors.

Our Henley Office has a permanent vacancy for a Property Manager/Property Administrator to join the Lettings Department.

This is very much a customer facing role. The ideal candidate will have:

• excellent communication skills

• strong computer literacy and show good attention to detail

• a valid driving licence and access to your own car

• ability to multi task and adapt to changing priorities

Experience in the Lettings industry or knowledge of property maintenance issues would be advantageous, but not essential as

full training will be provided.

Hours of work include Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:30 and one Saturday morning in every four weeks.

Please send your C.V. and covering letter to Ashling Fox-Wilson at afox-wilson@simmonsandsons.com