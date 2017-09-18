PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm ... [more]
Job Title Property Manager
Location Henley on Thames
PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR
Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm of Estate Agents and Chartered Surveyors.
Our Henley Office has a permanent vacancy for a Property Manager/Property Administrator to join the Lettings Department.
This is very much a customer facing role. The ideal candidate will have:
• excellent communication skills
• strong computer literacy and show good attention to detail
• a valid driving licence
• ability to
Experience in the Lettings industry or knowledge of property maintenance issues would be advantageous, but not essential as
full training will be provided.
Hours of work include Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:30 and one Saturday morning in every four weeks.
Please send your C.V. and covering letter to Ashling Fox-Wilson at afox-wilson@simmonsandsons.com
