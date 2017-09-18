Team Leader / Playworkers

PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
Job Title Team Leader
Location READING
Bishopswood School is a small and successful special school for pupils aged 2 – 16 years who have severe, profound
Common and nursery department at Henley-on-Thames); the school is close to Reading.
Team Leader/Co-ordinator: Bishopswood is looking for a motivated and creative individual to lead and
The play
administration. You will be expected to stay to the end of
Rate of pay: Grade 9
(£13.45 - £14.76 per hour).
This role will provide interesting and rewarding opportunities for a caring, efficient and enthusiastic person
who has experience of working with children with special needs. The successful applicant will be expected to
have an appropriate NVQ Level 3 or equivalent.
There are plans from April 2018 for the school to run an in-house school holiday club, the successful
applicant could be considered for this additional role, if interested.
Playworkers: To assist with the provision of care and creative activities for Bishopswood children after school on Tuesday and/or Wednesday and/or Thursday in term time (times: Tuesday 3.30 – 6.00 pm; Wednesday 3.00 – 5.30 pm; Thursday 3.20 – 6.00 pm).
If you would like to find out more about the roles, please contact the school offi ce for an information pack on:
0118 9724311 or email: office@bishopswoodschool.co.uk.
Closing date for applications: Friday 29th September; interviews to be held: Wednesday 4th October.
Oxfordshire Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and
expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post involves the type of work with children and young
people, that requires applicants to undertake a Disclosure and Barring Service Enhanced check.
