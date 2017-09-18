Team Leader / Playworkers

Bishopswood School is a small and successful special school for pupils aged 2 – 16 years who have severe, profound and / or complex learning difficulties, of which an increasing number are on the autistic spectrum. This friendly and supportive school has an inclusive ethos. Please note that Bishopswood is a split site school (primary and secondary departments at Sonning

Common and nursery department at Henley-on-Thames); the school is close to Reading.

Team Leader/Co-ordinator: Bishopswood is looking for a motivated and creative individual to lead and co-ordinate our after-school club. The successful applicant will plan and provide care and creative activities for Bishopswood children after school Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in term-time.

The play leader / co-ordinator role will be 21 hours which will include planning, set-up and office-based

administration. You will be expected to stay to the end of club on all three days. Rate of pay: Grade 9

(£13.45 - £14.76 per hour).

This role will provide interesting and rewarding opportunities for a caring, efficient and enthusiastic person

who has experience of working with children with special needs. The successful applicant will be expected to

have an appropriate NVQ Level 3 or equivalent.

There are plans from April 2018 for the school to run an in-house school holiday club, the successful

applicant could be considered for this additional role, if interested.

Playworkers: To assist with the provision of care and creative activities for Bishopswood children after school on Tuesday and/or Wednesday and/or Thursday in term time (times: Tuesday 3.30 – 6.00 pm; Wednesday 3.00 – 5.30 pm; Thursday 3.20 – 6.00 pm).

Rate of pay: £10.50 per hour which includes holiday pay.

If you would like to find out more about the roles, please contact the school offi ce for an information pack on:

0118 9724311 or email: office@bishopswoodschool.co.uk.

Closing date for applications: Friday 29th September; interviews to be held: Wednesday 4th October.

Oxfordshire Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and

expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post involves the type of work with children and young

people, that requires applicants to undertake a Disclosure and Barring Service Enhanced check.