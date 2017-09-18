Finance Administrator - Job Ref: 13673

37 hours per week

Business Support

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE)

Near Junction 12, M4

Band 2E, circa £20,038 per annum

Progression based on performance

For the purposes of safeguarding national security, applicants who do not hold or acquire appropriate security clearance and meet the nationality requirements cannot be offered the post. This post is therefore restricted to UK nationals. As such, in line with Cabinet Office Policy, supported by Section 82(2) to (4) of the Police Reform Act (2002), applicants who do not hold or acquire Security Check (SC) or Developed Vetting (DV) clearance and meet the nationality requirements cannot be offered the post.

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Finance Administrator to join the Business Support team (37 hours per week).

In this role, you will provide financial services and advice to both internal and external customers.

You will provide an efficient and effective financial administrative support service.

You will have excellent numeracy and literacy skills, and recent and relevant financial experience with the ability to monitor, maintain and improve existing working practices.

Good interpersonal skills and the ability to deal with people at all levels within the organisation and outside are essential, as is the ability to prioritise and ensure deadlines are met, managing your own workload.

This role is part of a national, regional and local network and as a result, you may occasionally be required to travel for business purposes mainly across the south-east region and occasionally throughout the UK.

You will be asked to demonstrate flexibility regarding working hours in line with operational demand and occasionally this may require working away from home.

For further information please email RecruitmentSE@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk or telephone 01865 555839 quoting 13673.

The closing date for enquiries and receipt of completed applications is Friday 29th September 2017.

Please visit our Thames Valley Police website and apply online https://thamesvalleypolice.tal.net/vx/lang-en-GB/mobile-0/appcentre-3/brand-3/candidate

CTPSE serves diverse communities. To enable us to truly reflect the communities we serve, we are keen to recruit people from Black, Asian and other minority backgrounds as well as a good mix of genders.

You will need a wide range of skills and experiences which will enhance the services we deliver to the public including an understanding of cultural issues. If this is you, we want you to apply to join us.



