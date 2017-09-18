Class Teacher and Learning Support Assistant (LSA)

Bishopswood School is a small and successful special school for pupils aged 2 – 16 years who have severe,

profound and/or complex learning difficulties, of which an increasing number are on the autistic spectrum. This friendly and supportive school has an inclusive ethos. Please note that Bishopswood is a split site school (primary and secondary departments at Sonning Common and nursery department at Henley-on-Thames); the school is close to Reading.

Class teacher: required for maternity cover for a PMLD class from January 2018. We are looking for a caring, enthusiastic and energetic individual and are keen to hear from teachers in Early Years, Primary or Secondary mainstream who are looking to move into special educational needs, as well as those currently working in special schools. We will consider applications for job share.

Salary: TMS/UPS, dependent upon experience, plus 1 SEN point (£2,085).

Deadline for applications: Tuesday 3rd October. Interviews to be held: Monday 9th October

Learning Support Assistant (LSA): we have one ‘full-time’ post for 30 hours starting as soon as possible. The post offers interesting and rewarding opportunities for a caring, enthusiastic and energetic person who ideally has experience of working with children.

Closing date for applications: Friday 29th September. Interview date: Wednesday 4th October

If you would like to find out more about either role then please ring to discuss or contact the school

for an information pack on: telephone 0118 9724311 or email: office@bishopswoodschool.co.uk

We are also looking for supply teachers, LSAs and Lunchtime Supervisors. If you are interested in finding out more, and you think you may have the necessary skills and experience, please contact the school to make an appointment.

Oxfordshire Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and

expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post involves the type of work with children and young

people, that requires applicants to undertake a Disclosure and Barring Service Enhanced check.