PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
Job Title TRAINEE SCULPTURE
Location ASTON UPTHORPE
TRAINEE SCULPTURE WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN
To assist in the creation of our Dark Planet range of sculptures (www.davidharber.com) selecting pebbles
and resin bonding them into position.
It is a manual and repetitive task requiring patience, a creative eye and attention to detail but equally rewarding
as you will be creating
Other duties may include: shot-blasting, patination, mig welding and supporting installations for which
training will be provided.
Rural location 3 miles from Didcot.
Hours Monday to Friday 8 a.m.—4 p.m.
Please email recruitment@davidharber.com providing information on your interests and experience
PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm ... [more]
Trainee sculpture workshop technician
TRAINEE SCULPTURE WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN To assist in the creation of our Dark Planet range of ... [more]
ICT Technician Salary Range 2: £18,517 – £20,800 pa dependent on experience • 37 hours per week, ... [more]