PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
Job Title ICT Technician
ICT Technician
Salary Range 2: £18,517 – £20,800 pa dependent on experience • 37 hours per week, permanent
We are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic and hard-working ICT Technician who is a self-starter with a willingness to learn and to expand their technical knowledge. Previous experience of desktop 1st/2nd line support is essential.
This is an excellent opportunity for the right candidate as the School is now part of an expanding Multi Academy Trust.
For an application form please go to www.swbgs.com and click on Job Vacancies or email asummerfield@swbgs.com for more information.
Applications submitted via email should be sent to
Closing date:
Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and
young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any successful applicant will be required to
undertake an Enhanced Disclosure check by the Disclosure and Barring Service along with other relevant employment checks.
Sir William Borlase's Grammar School
West Street, Marlow, SL7 2BR
Tel: 01628 816500
email: enquiries@swbgs.com
Headmaster: Dr. Peter Holding
PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm ... [more]
Trainee sculpture workshop technician
TRAINEE SCULPTURE WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN To assist in the creation of our Dark Planet range of ... [more]
ICT Technician Salary Range 2: £18,517 – £20,800 pa dependent on experience • 37 hours per week, ... [more]