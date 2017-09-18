ICT Technician

Salary Range 2: £18,517 – £20,800 pa dependent on experience • 37 hours per week, permanent

We are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic and hard-working ICT Technician who is a self-starter with a willingness to learn and to expand their technical knowledge. Previous experience of desktop 1st/2nd line support is essential.

This is an excellent opportunity for the right candidate as the School is now part of an expanding Multi Academy Trust.

For an application form please go to www.swbgs.com and click on Job Vacancies or email asummerfield@swbgs.com for more information.

Applications submitted via email should be sent to Mrs Anna Summerfield: asummerfield@swbgs.com

Closing date: 9am , Monday 25 September 2017

Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and

young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any successful applicant will be required to

undertake an Enhanced Disclosure check by the Disclosure and Barring Service along with other relevant employment checks.

Sir William Borlase's Grammar School

West Street, Marlow, SL7 2BR

Tel: 01628 816500

email: enquiries@swbgs.com

Headmaster: Dr. Peter Holding