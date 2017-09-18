PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
Job Title Cook
Location Reading
Cook required to join our friendly team, to assist with fresh food preparation and assist the chef with food service.
Good rates of pay,
Due to location own transport is essential.
Send CV to info@hornsatcrazieshill.co.uk or ring and speak to Sandra 0118 940 6041
PROPERTY MANAGER / PROPERTY ADMINISTRATOR Simmons & Sons is a highly regarded and independent firm ... [more]
Trainee sculpture workshop technician
TRAINEE SCULPTURE WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN To assist in the creation of our Dark Planet range of ... [more]
ICT Technician Salary Range 2: £18,517 – £20,800 pa dependent on experience • 37 hours per week, ... [more]