Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Cook

Job Title Cook

Location Reading

Cook required to join our friendly team, to assist with fresh food preparation and assist the chef with food service.
Good rates of pay, beautiful country setting of Crazies Hill, friendly team. Various hours available part-time with
possibility of full-time hours.

Due to location own transport is essential.

Send CV to info@hornsatcrazieshill.co.uk or ring and speak to Sandra 0118 940 6041

