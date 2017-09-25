Henley Town Council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
Job Title Property Maintenance
Location Henley on Thames
Henley Town Council seek a Property Maintenance Officer
Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 (negotiable)
We are seeking an organised person to provide caretaking, security and maintenance within the Town Hall
and community buildings. Experience of health and safety risk assessments and maintenance programmes will help
you care for some of the finest listed buildings in Henley.
You will work as part of a team to ensure that all bookings are organised in a professional and friendly manner. A
Visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk for full details.
Applications to j.wheeler@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk
Closing date 06 October 2017
