Property Maintenance Officer

Job Title Property Maintenance

Location Henley on Thames

Henley Town Council seek a Property Maintenance Officer

Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 (negotiable)

We are seeking an organised person to provide caretaking, security and maintenance within the Town Hall
and community buildings. Experience of health and safety risk assessments and maintenance programmes will help
you care for some of the finest listed buildings in Henley.

You will work as part of a team to ensure that all bookings are organised in a professional and friendly manner. A
rota of evening and weekend work will form part of this important role.

Visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk for full details.

Applications to j.wheeler@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

Closing date 06 October 2017

