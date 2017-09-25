Music, PE, and Class Teachers

St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential area. Small classes allow the individual to flourish and achieve high academic standards in a caring and stimulating environment. We are

recruiting for the following vacancies:

Music Teacher

Grade and salary to reflect ability of candidate

0.5 FTE (Possibility to link post within a full-time role)

Required: March/April 2017

We require an experienced inspirational music teacher, to deliver the music curriculum to nursery - y6 and develop a love of music. To promote the musical talents of the pupils through performing in in-house and external concerts.

PE Teacher – part-time (mainly afternoons)

Grade and salary to reflect ability of candidate

Part-Time

Required: September 2017

We require an enthusiastic and dedicated games teacher to develop and deliver girls sports, such as hockey, netball and dance to all our pupils throughout the school. This will include supporting the pupils in competitive sports against other local schools and some minibus driving, although full training will be given.

Classroom Teacher

Grade and salary to reflect ability of candidate

Full-Time

Required: September 2017

We require an enthusiastic and dedicated teacher. Experience in delivering the Read Write Inc Phonics program would be advantageous but not essential as training will be provided. Experience of teaching in Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2.

Applications are welcome from experienced teachers, newly qualified teachers and experts in their field with a degree in a related subject.

For further details and an application form please contact Jenny Green on 01491 573118 or email jenny.green@stmarys-henley.co.uk. Visits to the school are welcome by appointment

Closing date: Friday 6th October 2017.