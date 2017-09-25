Support staff - Gillotts School

Henley Town Council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
Job Title Education
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Gillotts School has the following vacancies for support staff:
Cover Manager
22.50 hours per week
Administrator
37 hours per week
After School Tutor
Approx. 21 hours per week
Learning Support Assistant(s)
Full or part-time
All posts are term time only.
For further details please visit www.gillotts.org.uk or e-mail applications@gillotts.org.uk
Gillotts is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and expects all staff to share this
commitment. All staff are expected to promote fundamental British values. The successful candidate will be required to
undertake an Enhanced DBS Disclosure.
Gillotts School is a registered company limited by guarantee.
Reg Number: 07954417
Gillotts School
Henley on
Oxfordshire
