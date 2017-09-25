Support staff - Gillotts School

Gillotts School has the following vacancies for support staff:

Cover Manager

22.50 hours per week

Administrator

37 hours per week

After School Tutor

Approx. 21 hours per week

Learning Support Assistant(s)

Full or part-time

All posts are term time only.

For further details please visit www.gillotts.org.uk or e-mail applications@gillotts.org.uk

Gillotts is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and expects all staff to share this

commitment. All staff are expected to promote fundamental British values. The successful candidate will be required to

undertake an Enhanced DBS Disclosure.

Gillotts School is a registered company limited by guarantee.

Reg Number: 07954417