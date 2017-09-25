Monday, 25 September 2017

Support staff - Gillotts School

Job Title Education

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Gillotts School has the following vacancies for support staff:

Cover Manager
22.50 hours per week

Administrator
37 hours per week

After School Tutor
Approx. 21 hours per week

Learning Support Assistant(s)
Full or part-time

All posts are term time only.
For further details please visit www.gillotts.org.uk or e-mail applications@gillotts.org.uk

Gillotts is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and expects all staff to share this
commitment. All staff are expected to promote fundamental British values. The successful candidate will be required to
undertake an Enhanced DBS Disclosure.

Gillotts School is a registered company limited by guarantee.
Reg Number: 07954417

Gillotts School
Henley on Thames
Oxfordshire

