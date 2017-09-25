Monday, 25 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Teaching Assistant

Job Title TEACHING ASSISTANT

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School
Henley on Thames, RG9 1SL

TEACHING ASSISTANT

required ASAP until July 2018 in the first instance to work in our warm, friendly and welcoming school.

Visits to the school are encouraged.

Please contact us for further information and an application form on office.3820@sacred-heart.oxon.sch.uk or telephone 01491 572796.

Closing date: 6th October. Interviews: 11th October

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33