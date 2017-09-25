Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

Henley on Thames , RG9 1SL

TEACHING ASSISTANT

required ASAP until July 2018 in the first instance to work in our warm, friendly and welcoming school.

Visits to the school are encouraged.

Please contact us for further information and an application form on office.3820@sacred-heart.oxon.sch.uk or telephone 01491 572796.

Closing date: 6th October. Interviews: 11th October