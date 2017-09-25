Henley Town Council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
Job Title TEACHING ASSISTANT
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School
Henley on
TEACHING ASSISTANT
required ASAP until July 2018 in the first instance to work in our warm, friendly and welcoming school.
Visits to the school are encouraged.
Please contact us for further information and an application form on office.3820@sacred-heart.oxon.sch.uk or telephone 01491 572796.
Closing date: 6th October. Interviews: 11th October
