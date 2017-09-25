The Police Rehabilitation Centre, Flint House, Goring, seek a part-time Registered Nurse.

Average 25 hours/week. Salary up to £20,722 dependent on experience



The Police Rehabilitation Centre, a charity for the rehabilitation of injured serving and retired police officers set in a stunning rural location near Goring-on-Thames, is looking to recruit a part-time Registered Nurse to work an average 25 hours/week, based on a 4 week rota, to include 3 night duties. On Call, 1 week in 4 (paid, in addition to the salary).

The applicant will:

• Take an active part in promoting Health & Wellbeing through presentations and classes to patients.

• Provide first aid to staff and patients; deliver nursing care to dependent patients. Work closely with the mental health team, and able to contain distressed patients.

• Work professionally, at times independently, having initiative as well as complying with NMC guidelines, as part of the Health and Wellbeing team. Including the on-call rota, covering one week in four.

• Communicate effectively, confident with giving presentations on aspects of health promotion, able to liaise with other departments, maintaining adequate, clear clinical records.

The successful candidate will be:

• An effective communicator, friendly, approachable, supportive, and flexible

• Able to work as a singleton nurse as well as part of a team.

• Self-motivated, with professional standards, a commitment to re-validation and professional development.

The successful applicant will be up to date and also be willing to be DBS checked.

Own transport is essential as no public transport nearby.

Benefits include a 10% non-contributory pension scheme, free parking and use of leisure facilities.

For an application form please e-mail hr@policerehab.co.uk or telephone 01491 874499, ext 374.

Closing date for applications 8 October 2017