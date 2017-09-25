Monday, 25 September 2017

Job Title Part time Telesales

Location OXFORDSHIRE

Interface worldwide seek a part-time Telesales Executive.

Required to join a well established Global Exhibition company based near Henley-on-Thames.

The successful applicant will need to have previous telesales experience, be self motivated and enthusiastic, demonstrate excellent communication and listening skills and have a confi dent and friendly telephone manner.

In return we can offer a competitive salary/commission, plus on target bonus rewards.

For further information with a view to applying, please email Diana@interfaceworldwide.com

