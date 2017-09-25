Henley Town Council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
Job Title Part time Telesales
Location OXFORDSHIRE
Interface worldwide seek a part-time Telesales Executive.
Required to join a
The successful applicant will need to have previous telesales experience, be
In
For further information with a view to applying, please email Diana@interfaceworldwide.com
Henley Town Council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 ... [more]
St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a ... [more]
Support staff - Gillotts School
Gillotts School has the following vacancies for support staff: Cover Manager 22.50 hours per week ... [more]