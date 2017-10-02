Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
Job Title Property Maintenance
Location Henley on Thames
Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer
Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 (negotiable)
We are seeking an organised person to provide caretaking, security and maintenance within the Town Hall and community buildings. Experience of health and safety; risk assessments and maintenance programmes will help you care for some of the finest listed buildings in Henley.
You will work as part of a team to ensure that all bookings are organised in a professional and friendly manner. A rota of evening and weekend work will form part of this important role.
Visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk for full details.
Applications to j.wheeler@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk
Closing date 06 October 2017
