Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer

Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 (negotiable)

We are seeking an organised person to provide caretaking, security and maintenance within the Town Hall and community buildings. Experience of health and safety; risk assessments and maintenance programmes will help you care for some of the finest listed buildings in Henley.

You will work as part of a team to ensure that all bookings are organised in a professional and friendly manner. A rota of evening and weekend work will form part of this important role.

Visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk for full details.

Applications to j.wheeler@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

Closing date 06 October 2017