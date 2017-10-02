Music Teacher and Nursery Assistant

St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential area. Small classes allow the individual to flourish and achieve high academic standards in a caring and stimulating environment. We are recruiting for the following vacancies:

Music Teacher

Grade and salary to refl ect ability of candidate

0.5 FTE

Required: January 2018

We require an experienced inspirational music teacher, to deliver the music curriculum to nursery - y6 and develop a love of music. To promote the musical talents of the pupils through performing in in-house and external concerts. The ability to lead an orchestra and play the piano would be advantageous but not essential.

Applications are welcome from experienced teachers, newly qualified teachers and experts in their field with a degree in a related subject.

Nursery Assistant

Full-time - 08.30 – 17.30 Monday to Friday

Qualified Post - Early Years Level 3

Salary to reflect ability of candidate

Required: Immediately

We require a nursery assistant, to join our friendly Nursery team. Knowledge of the EYFS and a desire to learn outside the classroom would be an advantage. We would be especially keen to hear from people who would be happy to train to drive our school minibus though not essential.

The post also covers our Afterschool Club which is open to children from Nursery to Year 6.

We are looking for an enthusiastic team player who can lead appropriate activities for the different age ranges in conjunction with the other staff. The post holder will play a positive part in the educational and social development of children in the school. They will attend meetings and training as required.

This post includes the provision to bring your own child to the after-school club free of charge.

For further details and an application form please contact Jenny Green on 01491 573118 or email jenny.green@stmarys-henley.co.uk. Visits to the school are welcome by appointment.

Closing date: Friday 6th October 2017.

Cognita Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects

all staff, volunteers and other third parties to share this commitment. Safer recruitment practice and pre-employment

background checks will be undertaken before any appointment is confirmed. Appointment is subject to an enhanced

Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check for regulated activity (if the candidate has lived in the UK) and/or criminal/

police checks for all other countries inhabited (irrespective of whether they worked in those countries).