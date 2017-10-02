Purchasing & Logistics Leader

£30k to £35k dependent on experience

Didcot, Oxfordshire

An award-winning luxury-brand company with an international reputation is looking for an experienced Purchasing and Logistics Supervisor. This is an excellent career opportunity for someone to play an instrumental part in the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Primary Purpose

• To ensure the efficient control and movement of materials from sourcing through to production process.

• Placing of orders to suppliers and sub-contractors in a timely and cost-efficient way for materials and processes used in the fabrication of David Harber products

• Demonstrate logistics functions to support services and products.

A manufacturing and engineering background is essential.

Please apply to recruitment@davidharber.com with a C.V.