Project Manager

Henley Royal Regatta is seeking a capable individual to take responsibility for all types of projects, as well as to be involved in

the detailed, year-round planning of this renowned sporting event.

Primarily supporting the Head of Operations, the candidate must be confident to work autonomously as well as collaboratively.

Organised and with excellent time-management, the successful candidate will demonstrate good problem-solving abilities whilst focused on balancing workload to ensure that all assignments are delivered on-time and within scope, along with the aptitude to report and escalate as needed.

The role requires a calm and considered approach, with particular emphasis on managing key contractors working on the tentage, Course construction and the land (including estate and facilities management).

Strong IT skills are essential, as is the ability to negotiate as the role involves procurement.

Applications by email, including C.V. by 9th October to opsrole@hrr.co.uk