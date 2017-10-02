Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Project Manager

Job Title Project Manager

Location Henley on Thames

Henley Royal Regatta is seeking a capable individual to take responsibility for all types of projects, as well as to be involved in
the detailed, year-round planning of this renowned sporting event.

Primarily supporting the Head of Operations, the candidate must be confident to work autonomously as well as collaboratively.
Organised and with excellent time-management, the successful candidate will demonstrate good problem-solving abilities whilst focused on balancing workload to ensure that all assignments are delivered on-time and within scope, along with the aptitude to report and escalate as needed.

The role requires a calm and considered approach, with particular emphasis on managing key contractors working on the tentage, Course construction and the land (including estate and facilities management).

Strong IT skills are essential, as is the ability to negotiate as the role involves procurement.

Applications by email, including C.V. by 9th October to opsrole@hrr.co.uk

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33