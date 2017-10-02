Soha Housing is a successful, forward-thinking Housing Association working across Oxfordshire and the surrounding districts with over 6,500 homes. With a team of dedicated staff and a string of top awards to our name, we’re committed to working with residents to drive service improvement and improve their lives and the community.

Mobile Caretaker Starting salary circa £18,000 + excellent benefits

We are currently looking for a full-time Mobile Caretaker to join our team in providing a clean, tidy and safe environment for our residents to live in. Our caretaking service is highly valued by our residents, and you will be acting as the eyes and ears of Soha on our estates.

The post will be based at our Didcot office but will involve travel throughout the area and a suitable vehicle will be provided for this purpose.

You will undertake minor repairs, gardening and general handy-person duties in our homes and neighbourhoods. Working alongside members of staff and our main contractors, you will also be required to inspect communal areas and remove litter and bulk refuse from these areas.

We would like to hear from you if you have experience of caretaking or handyperson duties, although training would be considered for the right candidate.

Flexibility, enthusiasm and good organisation skills are the key qualities we are looking for and you must also be able to lift heavy/bulky items and possess a full driving licence.

For more information log onto www.soha.co.uk or email recruitment@soha.co.uk or call 01235 515 924