School Nurse

Term-time only starting as soon as possible.

Job share applications welcomed.

We are seeking a competent person to work with our existing medical team. The successful applicant(s) should be able to provide a high standard of health care and welfare support for our pupils, including health promotion, PSHEE and minor injury assessment. Training and support will be given.

The successful candidate(s) will run evening surgeries for boarding students from 5 pm until approximately 9.00pm and be on-call from 9.00pm until 7.30am. The on-call responsibility could either be done on-site (fully expensed accommodation provided) or from your home if your journey is less than 15 minutes from Shiplake. Job share applicants must commit to at least 2 evenings/nights per week.

Candidates must be team players, approachable, patient but firm, excellent communicators, well-organised, thrive on variety, with a good sense of humour. Essential to the role is a high level of confidentiality and integrity. Registered nurse qualification would be desirable. However, experience of working with young people in a pastoral/mental health capacity would be equally valued. A full driving licence is required.

All staff enjoy a free evening meal when on duty. In addition, staff are encouraged to take the opportunity to make use of the free gym membership, open-air swimming pool, and join a variety of staff teams. You will also be offered a contributory pension scheme.

Further details and an application form may be obtained from the College website: www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies. Informal pre-application discussions and visits welcome; please call Moya Flynn on 01189 405218 or 07739345171.

Closing date:11 October at 10am

Interviews: Week beginning 9 October or as soon as possible