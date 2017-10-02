Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
Job Title Marketing and Box Office Intern
Location Henley oN THAMES
We’re currently looking for a motivated, articulate and generally all round fabulous intern to join our busy marketing and box office teams for 9 months starting in November.
Use of social media must be second nature, as is the willingness to undertake a wide variety of tasks and interact with our customers.
For more information and how to apply visit: henley-festival.co.uk/about/work-with-us
