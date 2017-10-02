Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
Job Title Operational Support Administrator
Location Henley on Thames
Part-time: 1 p.m.—5 p.m.
We are seeking an experienced administrator to work on multiple assignments showing good judgement and initiative.
You will need to demonstrate the ability to work autonomously as well as within a team, developing solutions and recommendations to support the operating efficiency of the business.
The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting the Business Operations Director on a part-time basis, delivering on a number of key projects including IT, invoicing, recruitment and HR administration.
You will need to have a minimum of 2 years in a similar administration role, be a quick learner, energetic with strong written and verbal communication skills.
If you think you have what it takes to join Accession, please send a covering letter explaining why, and your C.V. to lisa.wagstaff@accessionhealth.com
www.accessionhealth.com
Music Teacher and Nursery Assistant
St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a ... [more]
Purchasing & Logistics Leader £30k to £35k dependent on experience Didcot, Oxfordshire An ... [more]