Operational Support Administrator

Part-time: 1 p.m.—5 p.m.

We are seeking an experienced administrator to work on multiple assignments showing good judgement and initiative.

You will need to demonstrate the ability to work autonomously as well as within a team, developing solutions and recommendations to support the operating efficiency of the business.

The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting the Business Operations Director on a part-time basis, delivering on a number of key projects including IT, invoicing, recruitment and HR administration.

You will need to have a minimum of 2 years in a similar administration role, be a quick learner, energetic with strong written and verbal communication skills.

If you think you have what it takes to join Accession, please send a covering letter explaining why, and your C.V. to lisa.wagstaff@accessionhealth.com

www.accessionhealth.com