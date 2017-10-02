Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
Job Title OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
Location Henley on Thames
Davis Tate
We need a lively, detail orientated, and flexible administrator to help our busy office.
Customer facing, and office based, you will enjoy a varied day as the central ‘hub’ of the office. Diary management, general admin backup in lettings and sales, and regular customer contact will be part of your day.
8.30 a.m.—6 p.m., and Saturdays on a rota.
Similar experience ideal, but not essential. Salary dependant on experience. If of interest, please send your C.V. to jason.applebey@davistate.com
