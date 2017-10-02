Planning Administrator

Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
Job Title Administrator
Location Henley on Thames
Henley Town Council
21 hours per week
Salary c£22k pro rata
We are seeking an organised, motivated and enthusiastic person, to provide administrative support for the Planning
Committee. In addition, you will also manage an interesting range of Working Groups and special projects.
You will already have excellent skills in communicating, listening,
preparation; and minute taking. An interest in Planning and activities within the Town Council is essential.
Visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk for full details.
Applications to j.wheeler@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk
Closing date 06 October 2017
