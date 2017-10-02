Henley Town Council seek a temporary Planning Administrator, 6 month contract.

21 hours per week

Salary c£22k pro rata

We are seeking an organised, motivated and enthusiastic person, to provide administrative support for the Planning

Committee. In addition, you will also manage an interesting range of Working Groups and special projects.

You will already have excellent skills in communicating, listening, electronic mail; document management; agenda

preparation; and minute taking. An interest in Planning and activities within the Town Council is essential.

Visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk for full details.

Applications to j.wheeler@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

Closing date 06 October 2017