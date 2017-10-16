Research Manager, Executive Search Aston Fisher is a growing, ambitious Executive Search & Interim ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
Job Title Research Manager
Location Reading
Research Manager, Executive Search
Aston Fisher is a growing, ambitious Executive Search & Interim Management business (www.astonfisher.com), focussing on placing senior executives in roles with base salaries over £100,000 or the day rate equivalent. Our culture is fun, outgoing and
Our culture is fun, outgoing and customer-centric and our team is based in an office near Twyford, with on-site parking.
We are looking to hire a Research Manager who will assist our busy consultants to deliver on
The ideal candidate will:
• have worked in a professional services or customer focused environment
• will possess excellent organisational and desktop skills
• have a professional telephone manner
• enjoy working in an output focussed,
The role attracts a remuneration package of between £30,000 and £50,000 depending on the experience and value that the successful candidate can bring to the role.
If you think you are a good fit, please send your CV to Emma Williams at emma@astonfisher.com
Research Manager, Executive Search Aston Fisher is a growing, ambitious Executive Search & Interim ... [more]
Bix Montessori and Forest School Teacher We are looking for an additional teacher to join our small ... [more]
Lettings Negotiator/Administrator
Lettings Negotiator/Administrator Full-time Lettings Negotiator/Administrator required to work ... [more]
POLL: Have your say