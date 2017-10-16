Research Manager, Executive Search

Aston Fisher is a growing, ambitious Executive Search & Interim Management business (www.astonfisher.com), focussing on placing senior executives in roles with base salaries over £100,000 or the day rate equivalent. Our culture is fun, outgoing and

Our culture is fun, outgoing and customer-centric and our team is based in an office near Twyford, with on-site parking.

We are looking to hire a Research Manager who will assist our busy consultants to deliver on UK and international mandates in HR, finance, business transformation and leadership for clients from a broad range of sectors.

The ideal candidate will:

• have worked in a professional services or customer focused environment

• will possess excellent organisational and desktop skills

• have a professional telephone manner

• enjoy working in an output focussed, results driven business

The role attracts a remuneration package of between £30,000 and £50,000 depending on the experience and value that the successful candidate can bring to the role.

If you think you are a good fit, please send your CV to Emma Williams at emma@astonfisher.com