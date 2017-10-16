Research Manager, Executive Search Aston Fisher is a growing, ambitious Executive Search & Interim ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
Job Title Teachers
Location Henley on Thames
Bix Montessori and Forest School
Teacher
We are looking for an additional teacher to join our small dedicated team. Qualifications other than Montessori and Forest School will also be considered.
Rated Outstanding by Ofsted we are a rural, term time only nursery with an enormous emphasis on outdoor learning and happiness.
We provide extremely high quality and individualised care for the children at our nursery who range in age from 2 to 5 years.
The new teacher is needed in January 2018 but could start earlier if available.
For an application form please contact Sophie Jackson sophie@bixmontessorischool.co.uk
07795 168293
The school is committed to Safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. An enhanced DBS check will be sought from the successful applicant.
