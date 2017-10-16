Research Manager, Executive Search Aston Fisher is a growing, ambitious Executive Search & Interim ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
Job Title Lettings Negotiator/Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Lettings Negotiator/Administrator
Full-time Lettings Negotiator/Administrator required to work within our busy award winning Henley-on-Thames office.
The candidate must be computer literate, have excellent organisational, communicational and time management skills.
The candidate must also be well presented, confident in dealing with clients both in person and over the
telephone, highly motivated, able to work well under pressure and be a team player but also able to work on their own/use their own initiative.
A full clean UK driving licence is required and experience is preferred but not essential as training will be given.
Please forward a copy of your C.V. and covering letter to Huey Thomas (Lettings Manager) huey@ballards-uk.com
