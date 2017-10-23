Monday, 23 October 2017
Job Title Teacher
Location Moulsford on Thames
Reception Teacher
Temporary position, January - July 2018
Moulsford Prep School requires an outstanding EYFS teacher to teach a small Reception class of boys for the Spring and Summer terms 2018. You should be able to enthuse and inspire boys and instil a love of learning, as a result of
Candidates should submit an application form to be received no later than Wednesday 1st November 2017.
A full job description and application form can be found on the website: www.moulsford.com or via the School Office via email: pa.registrar@moulsford.com
Telephone: 01491 651438
Closing date: Wednesday 1st November 2017.
The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening, including submission of an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate.
Registered Charity No 309643.
MOULSFORD PREP SCHOOL
MOULSFORD-ON-THAMES, OXON OX10 9HR
