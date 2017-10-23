Reception Teacher

Temporary position, January - July 2018

Moulsford Prep School requires an outstanding EYFS teacher to teach a small Reception class of boys for the Spring and Summer terms 2018. You should be able to enthuse and inspire boys and instil a love of learning, as a result of previous experience of teaching in Early Years.

Candidates should submit an application form to be received no later than Wednesday 1st November 2017.

A full job description and application form can be found on the website: www.moulsford.com or via the School Office via email: pa.registrar@moulsford.com

Telephone: 01491 651438

The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening, including submission of an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate.

Registered Charity No 309643.

MOULSFORD PREP SCHOOL

MOULSFORD-ON-THAMES, OXON OX10 9HR