Monday, 23 October 2017

Reception Teacher

Job Title Teacher

Location Moulsford on Thames

Temporary position, January - July 2018

Moulsford Prep School requires an outstanding EYFS teacher to teach a small Reception class of boys for the Spring and Summer terms 2018. You should be able to enthuse and inspire boys and instil a love of learning, as a result of previous experience of teaching in Early Years.

Candidates should submit an application form to be received no later than Wednesday 1st November 2017.

A full job description and application form can be found on the website: www.moulsford.com or via the School Office via email: pa.registrar@moulsford.com

Telephone: 01491 651438
Closing date: Wednesday 1st November 2017.

The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening, including submission of an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate.
Registered Charity No 309643.
MOULSFORD PREP SCHOOL
MOULSFORD-ON-THAMES, OXON OX10 9HR

