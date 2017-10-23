Monday, 23 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Driver / Workshop Duties Operative

Job Title DRIVER/WORKSHOP DUTIES OPERATIVE

Rousant Sherwood, specialists in multi-axle machining see a full-time Driver / Workshop Duties Operative

Based in Stoke Row near Henley-on-Thames.

Applicants must hold a clean driving licence, be presentable, enthusiastic and willing to progress.

Experience of factory work an advantage but not essential.

Monday to Friday. Competitive Rates of pay offered.

Please contact Robin Salter (01491) 680767 or email robin.salter@rousantsherwood.com

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33