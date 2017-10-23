Rousant Sherwood, specialists in multi-axle machining see a full-time Driver / Workshop Duties Operative

Based in Stoke Row near Henley-on-Thames.

Applicants must hold a clean driving licence, be presentable, enthusiastic and willing to progress.

Experience of factory work an advantage but not essential.

Monday to Friday. Competitive Rates of pay offered.

Please contact Robin Salter (01491) 680767 or email robin.salter@rousantsherwood.com