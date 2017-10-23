dp Architects, located in Watlington, seek a Practice Manager.

The opportunity has arisen due to the retirement of the current Practice Manager to join a thriving, award winning, well established Architectural Practice located in Watlington. The role will be very varied but will focus on taking ownership of the financial, payroll and personnel duties for the company. A high level of numeracy skills is key together with a keen attention to detail, an ability to work under pressure and use your initiative.

The position is part-time with a minimum of 30 hours/week which can be flexible. Previous experience of bookkeeping is essential, and a good knowledge of Sage Instant Accounts and Sage Payroll 50 software is highly desirable but for the right candidate training could be provided. As you will be managing the payroll and pension scheme the ability to maintain strict confi dentiality is crucial.

You will be supporting the four Directors in the day to day management of the Practice including invoicing, paying suppliers, banking and credit control.

This important role requires a good team player who is honest and reliable as well as approachable and enthusiastic. Excellent salary dependent on experience.

Please send your C.V. with covering letter to Trisha Morris by the closing of date 31 October 2017, or email for further details:

DP Architects, The Old Brewery Tap, 3 Shirburn Street, Watlington OX49 5BU

Email: trisha@dparchitects.co.uk