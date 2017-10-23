RAF Benson Nursery

Recruitment Morning

Tuesday 31st October 9.30am- 11.30am

Due to recent expansion, the nursery and out of school club at RAF Benson are looking for Qualified Nursery Practitioners with NVQs level 2 or 3 to join our friendly team. We are looking for enthusiastic team players who have a knowledge of the EYFS with a desire to provide activities and experiences to enhance children’s learning and development.

Come along to our open morning to enable you to see the nursery in action and find out information about the roles available.

We can easily be reached by local buses or free car parking is available.

If you would like to come along, or to apply, please contact the childcare manager by emailing michelle.williams5@actionforchildren.org.uk or call 01491 838112.

VACANCIES

Early Years Assistant. £11,685 - £15,560 (dependent on age)

Early Years Practitioner Level 3 £15,650 - £17,680 (dependent on experience)

Senior Practitioner (Room Leader) £17,860 £18,770 (depending on experience)

Nursery address: RAF Benson Nursery, RAF Benson, Oxfordshire, OX10 6AA