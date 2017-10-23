Monday, 23 October 2017
Job Title Qualified Nursery Practitioners
Location Oxfordshire
RAF Benson Nursery
Recruitment Morning
Tuesday 31st October 9.30am- 11.30am
Due to recent expansion, the nursery and out of school club at RAF Benson are looking for Qualified Nursery Practitioners with
Come along to our open morning to enable you to see the nursery in action and find out information about the roles available.
We can easily be reached by local buses or free car parking is available.
If you would like to come
VACANCIES
Early Years Assistant. £11,685 - £15,560 (dependent on age)
Early Years Practitioner Level 3 £15,650 - £17,680 (dependent on experience)
Senior Practitioner (Room Leader) £17,860 £18,770 (depending on experience)
Nursery address: RAF Benson Nursery, RAF Benson, Oxfordshire, OX10 6AA
