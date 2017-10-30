Practice Manager required for Architects' practice located in Watlington.

The opportunity has arisen due to the retirement of the current Practice Manager to join a thriving, award winning, well established Architectural Practice located in Watlington. The role will be very varied but will focus on taking ownership of the financial, payroll and personnel duties for the company. A high level of numeracy skills is key together with a keen attention to detail, an ability to work under pressure and use your initiative.

The position is part-time with a minimum of 30 hours/week which can be flexible. Previous experience of bookkeeping is required, and a good knowledge of Sage Instant Accounts and Sage Payroll 50 software is highly desirable but for the right candidate training could be provided. As you will be managing the payroll and pension scheme the ability to maintain strict confidentiality is crucial. You will be supporting the four Directors in the day to day management of the Practice including invoicing, paying suppliers, banking and credit control.

Salary from £32,000 pro rata dependent on experience.

Please send your C.V. with covering letter to Trisha Morris by the closing of date 31 October 2017, or email for further details:

DP Architects, The Old Brewery Tap, 3 Shirburn Street, Watlington OX49 5BU

Email: trisha@dparchitects.co.uk