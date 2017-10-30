Tuesday, 31 October 2017

Pre-School Manager

Job Title Pre-School Manager

Location Henley on Thames

Harpseden Pre-School requires a Manager.

Proven track record and minimum NVQ Level 3 Qualification or equivalent required.

enquiries@harpsdenpreschool.co.uk for details.

Applications now being accepted. Position starts latest December 2017.
Rated Ofsted Outstanding, we are an equal opportunities employer. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people.

Offer will be subject to reference and background checks.

