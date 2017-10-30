Property Admnistrator

Property Administrator

– Option to work school hours or full time

– Salary up to £24k pro rata dependent on experience

Common Ground Estate & Property Management Ltd is a fast-growing property management company and has a vacancy for a Property Administrator. Common Ground is a flexible employer and hours are negotiable between 8:00 am and 5:30 pm. We can adapt the role to school hours (working 27.5 to 30 hours per week Monday to Friday inclusive) but the role can be easily expanded to cater for candidates looking for full-time hours.

Candidates will possess the following skills.

- Customer and service focused

- IT literate with an aptitude for learning new IT systems

- Highly organized with the ability to define and implement new processes and ways of doing things to improve efficiency

- The ability to quickly adapt and respond to change

Previous experience of property management and accounting systems would be useful but not essential; Much more important is a “can-do”, positive attitude and the ability to work unsupervised.

Based in Henley on Thames .