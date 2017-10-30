English Teacher

Art and Photography Technicial
Job Description Post Title: Art and Photography Technician Responsible To: Head of Art/Head of ... [more]
Tuesday, 31 October 2017
Job Title Teacher
Location Reading
Teacher of English
Temporary Maternity Leave Cover
Want to work in a leading edge school?
Required from 1st January 2018, an outstanding Teacher of English (MPS) full or
Langtree is a heavily oversubscribed 11-16 school with academy status.
Academic results at KS3 and KS4 are outstanding and Langtree is a great place to teach. Why not come and be a part of our future?
An enhanced DBS disclosure is required for this post. Details of this post and an application form are available on the school website at www.langtreeschool.com/vacancies or contact the Headteacher’s PA at mtaylorlane@langtreeschool.com or call 01491 683382
Closing date: Friday 3rd November 2017
Interviews will be held during week commencing 12th November 2017
Art and Photography Technicial
Job Description Post Title: Art and Photography Technician Responsible To: Head of Art/Head of ... [more]
Teacher of English Temporary Maternity Leave Cover Want to work in a leading edge school? Required ... [more]
Practice Manager required for Architects' practice located in Watlington. The opportunity has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say