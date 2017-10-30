English Teacher

Teacher of English

Temporary Maternity Leave Cover

Want to work in a leading edge school?

Required from 1st January 2018, an outstanding Teacher of English (MPS) full or part time , to join a successful and dynamic team in our leading edge school. The successful candidate will be a creative, inspirational and skilful teacher. Teaching English across the age and ability range at KS3 & 4.

Langtree is a heavily oversubscribed 11-16 school with academy status.

Academic results at KS3 and KS4 are outstanding and Langtree is a great place to teach. Why not come and be a part of our future?

An enhanced DBS disclosure is required for this post. Details of this post and an application form are available on the school website at www.langtreeschool.com/vacancies or contact the Headteacher’s PA at mtaylorlane@langtreeschool.com or call 01491 683382

Closing date: Friday 3rd November 2017

Interviews will be held during week commencing 12th November 2017