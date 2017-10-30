Tuesday, 31 October 2017

Marketing Intern

Job Title Marketing Intern

Location Henley oN THAMES

Marketing and Box Office Intern

We’re currently looking for a motivated, articulate and generally all round fabulous intern to join our busy marketing and box office teams for 9 months starting in November. Use of social media must be second nature, as is the willingness to undertake a wide variety of tasks and interact with our customers.

For more information and how to apply visit: henley-festival.co.uk/about/work-with-us

