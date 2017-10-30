Games Coach(es)

St Piran's seek coaches to teach football, rugby, cricket, hockey, netball and rounders.

Monday 2:40 pm - 4:20 pm

Tuesday 2:40 pm - 4:20 pm

Wednesday 2:00 pm 4:20 pm

Friday 2:00 pm - 4:20 pm

Term time only. To join us as soon as possible.

We are looking for a Games coach with a rugby specialism who will also coach football and cricket to our year 3-6 boys. Also, a Games coach to teach hockey, netball and rounders to our girls in years 3-6. Both candidates need to be experienced and have an outstanding record in their chosen specialism.

Please visit our website www.stpirans.co.uk to see our excellent sports facilities and to obtain further details and an application form.

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to: Mrs Sarah Wheeler, Head's PA at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: 4:00 pm Wednesday 1st November 2017

Interviews: week commencing Monday 13 November 2017

St Piran's School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff to share this commitment.

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ

01628 594304

headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk

IAPS INdependent School

Co-educational day school 400+ pupils

St Piran's is a registered charity no: 309094