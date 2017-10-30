Games Coach(es)

Art and Photography Technicial
Job Description Post Title: Art and Photography Technician Responsible To: Head of Art/Head of ... [more]
Tuesday, 31 October 2017
Job Title Games Coach
Location MAIDENHEAD
St Piran's seek coaches to teach football, rugby, cricket, hockey, netball and rounders.
Monday 2:40 pm - 4:20 pm
Tuesday 2:40 pm - 4:20 pm
Wednesday 2:00 pm 4:20 pm
Friday 2:00 pm - 4:20 pm
Term time only. To join us as soon as possible.
We are looking for a Games coach with a rugby specialism who will also coach football and cricket to our year 3-6 boys. Also, a Games coach to teach hockey, netball and rounders to our girls in years 3-6. Both candidates need to be experienced and have an outstanding record in their chosen specialism.
Please visit our website www.stpirans.co.uk to see our excellent sports facilities and to obtain further details and an application form.
Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees
Closing date: 4:00 pm Wednesday 1st November 2017
Interviews: week commencing Monday 13 November 2017
St Piran's School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff to share this commitment.
01628 594304
headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk
IAPS INdependent School
Co-educational day school 400+ pupils
St Piran's is a registered charity no: 309094
Art and Photography Technicial
Job Description Post Title: Art and Photography Technician Responsible To: Head of Art/Head of ... [more]
Teacher of English Temporary Maternity Leave Cover Want to work in a leading edge school? Required ... [more]
Practice Manager required for Architects' practice located in Watlington. The opportunity has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say